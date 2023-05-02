In the case of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), what’s next?

The closing price of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) was $4.61 for the day, down -2.95% from the previous closing price of $4.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 840953 shares were traded. LICY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5500.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LICY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $4 from $7 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on February 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LICY now has a Market Capitalization of 990.40M and an Enterprise Value of 799.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 59.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LICY has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8844.

Shares Statistics:

LICY traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.66M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LICY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.83M with a Short Ratio of 13.83M, compared to 13.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 11.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.83.