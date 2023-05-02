In the case of NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT), what’s next?

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) closed the day trading at $26.92 down -1.07% from the previous closing price of $27.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550540 shares were traded. NTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTCT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $33 from $35 previously.

On October 30, 2020, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when DOWNING JOHN sold 3,000 shares for $30.10 per share. The transaction valued at 90,300 led to the insider holds 110,086 shares of the business.

HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR sold 2,000 shares of NTCT for $60,000 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 132,298 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, BUA JEAN A, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 19,370 shares for $30.31 each. As a result, the insider received 587,083 and left with 58,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTCT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.90B. As of this moment, NetScout’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTCT has reached a high of $38.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTCT traded about 410.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTCT traded about 467.28k shares per day. A total of 71.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.33M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.11% stake in the company. Shares short for NTCT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.73M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.05 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $203.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $203.9M to a low estimate of $201.6M. As of the current estimate, NetScout Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.19M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $210.05M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $209.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $910.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $909.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $855.58M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $905.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $916.9M and the low estimate is $893.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.