In What Direction Will Bruker Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Goes From Here?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) closed the day trading at $78.55 down -0.73% from the previous closing price of $79.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649114 shares were traded. BRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.32.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRKR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 22, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 51,770 shares for $78.86 per share. The transaction valued at 4,082,702 led to the insider holds 38,262,287 shares of the business.

LAUKIEN FRANK H sold 148,230 shares of BRKR for $12,009,461 on Apr 24. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 38,349,926 shares after completing the transaction at $81.02 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Friend Cynthia M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 921 shares for $68.26 each. As a result, the insider received 62,867 and left with 11,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKR now has a Market Capitalization of 11.93B and an Enterprise Value of 12.56B. As of this moment, Bruker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKR has reached a high of $84.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRKR traded about 783.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRKR traded about 927.97k shares per day. A total of 147.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.87M. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.92M, compared to 3.75M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Dividends & Splits

BRKR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.34.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $639.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $651.27M to a low estimate of $630.1M. As of the current estimate, Bruker Corporation’s year-ago sales were $595M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $661.47M, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $672.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $643.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.