In What Direction Will Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (NYSE:SID) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) was $2.77 for the day, down -2.81% from the previous closing price of $2.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814035 shares were traded. SID stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SID’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SID now has a Market Capitalization of 4.43B and an Enterprise Value of 9.98B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SID has reached a high of $4.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9042.

Shares Statistics:

SID traded an average of 3.29M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 654.89M. Insiders hold about 54.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SID as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 2.24M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.71, SID has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 59.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.41%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.65% for SID, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.28B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s year-ago sales were $2.2B, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.45B and the low estimate is $7.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.