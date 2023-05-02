Invest in BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) closed at $14.51 in the last session, up 0.14% from day before closing price of $14.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2175496 shares were traded. BLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.40 and its Current Ratio is at 22.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On January 29, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on January 29, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLU now has a Market Capitalization of 880.12M and an Enterprise Value of 544.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114284.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 34.02k whereas that against EBITDA is -7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLU has reached a high of $14.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLU traded on average about 4.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 22.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.27M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.41% stake in the company. Shares short for BLU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 11.33M, compared to 9.67M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.05.