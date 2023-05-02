Invest in CareDx Inc (CDNA) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) closed at $8.30 in the last session, up 2.60% from day before closing price of $8.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739700 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $19 previously.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Seeto Reginald sold 2,818 shares for $8.95 per share. The transaction valued at 25,225 led to the insider holds 537,815 shares of the business.

Seeto Reginald sold 2,819 shares of CDNA for $44,758 on Mar 02. The insider now owns 540,633 shares after completing the transaction at $15.88 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Seeto Reginald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,488 shares for $15.48 each. As a result, the insider received 131,386 and left with 543,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDNA now has a Market Capitalization of 460.53M and an Enterprise Value of 206.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $34.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDNA traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 631.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.77% stake in the company. Shares short for CDNA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 5.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.54% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $80.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.2M to a low estimate of $78.5M. As of the current estimate, CareDx Inc’s year-ago sales were $79.42M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.56M, a decrease of -6.30% less than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.61M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $334M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $270.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $321.79M, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $327.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $383.48M and the low estimate is $274.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.