Invest in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) closed at $22.45 in the last session, up 2.14% from day before closing price of $21.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701733 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCRN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 225.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on March 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On October 05, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $36.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ball Susan E, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 447,030 and left with 155,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCRN now has a Market Capitalization of 804.17M and an Enterprise Value of 958.31M. As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.86.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCRN traded on average about 641.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 393.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 36.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.49M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.12% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.19M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 5.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.17% and a Short% of Float of 22.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $595M. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.57M to a low estimate of $592.91M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $788.73M, an estimated decrease of -24.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $553.92M, a decrease of -26.50% less than the figure of -$24.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $573.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81B, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.32B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.