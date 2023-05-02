Invest in Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $11.26 in the prior trading day, Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: GNL) closed at $11.21, down -0.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562300 shares were traded. GNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 3.61B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNL has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.15.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 734.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 657.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 103.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GNL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.65M, compared to 3.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GNL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.60, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $92.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.8M to a low estimate of $95.45M. As of the current estimate, Global Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $95.76M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.95M, a decrease of -11.80% less than the figure of -$3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $390.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.23M, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400.88M and the low estimate is $376.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.