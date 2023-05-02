Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) closed at $43.49 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $43.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197447 shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alaska Air Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $60 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 3,500 shares for $48.58 per share. The transaction valued at 170,017 led to the insider holds 29,907 shares of the business.

SCHNEIDER ANDREA L sold 1,596 shares of ALK for $81,098 on Jan 27. The SVP PEOPLE now owns 15,747 shares after completing the transaction at $50.81 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, HARRISON ANDREW R, who serves as the EVP AND CCO of the company, sold 3,275 shares for $45.90 each. As a result, the insider received 150,332 and left with 10,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.54B and an Enterprise Value of 6.84B. As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $56.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALK has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 2.06M over the past ten days. A total of 127.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 3.87M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.67 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.81, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7 and $5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.07. EPS for the following year is $7.1, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.74 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.79B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.66B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.87B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.4B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.55B and the low estimate is $10.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.