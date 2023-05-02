Investing in B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, B2Gold Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.93, down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6549622 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 10, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.53B and an Enterprise Value of 3.94B. As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5184.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTG traded 10.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.07B. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.85M with a Short Ratio of 19.85M, compared to 15.87M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $442M. It ranges from a high estimate of $442M to a low estimate of $442M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $365.58M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $455.62M, an increase of 19.30% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $455.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $455.62M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.