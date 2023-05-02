Investing in Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) closed at $1.75 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 962619 shares were traded. CZOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cazoo Group Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on August 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $2.33 from $0.49 previously.

On June 08, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $1.50.

On May 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on May 25, 2022, with a $2 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CZOO now has a Market Capitalization of 103.16M and an Enterprise Value of 602.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZOO has reached a high of $38.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2600, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.7407.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CZOO has traded an average of 267.95K shares per day and 211.67k over the past ten days. A total of 38.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.97M. Insiders hold about 29.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CZOO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 747.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 914.28k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$10.17 and -$11.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$10.74. EPS for the following year is -$5.14, with 4 analysts recommending between -$3.9 and -$7.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $830.33M, up 89.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $957.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.