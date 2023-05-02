Investing in International Seaways Inc. (INSW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) closed at $39.95 up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $39.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544080 shares were traded. INSW stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of International Seaways Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On July 27, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $30.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Small James D III sold 500 shares for $40.50 per share. The transaction valued at 20,250 led to the insider holds 76,717 shares of the business.

Pribor Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of INSW for $41,310 on Apr 03. The SVP,Chief Financial Officer &T now owns 74,973 shares after completing the transaction at $41.31 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Small James D III, who serves as the CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of the company, sold 500 shares for $42.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,400 and left with 67,323 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 2.68B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has reached a high of $51.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.86.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSW has traded an average of 697.61K shares per day and 537.85k over the past ten days. A total of 49.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for INSW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for INSW is 0.48, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.21 and a low estimate of $2.35, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $3.09 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.33 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.98. EPS for the following year is $9.46, with 9 analysts recommending between $22.94 and $5.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $262.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $274M to a low estimate of $251.47M. As of the current estimate, International Seaways Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.48M, an estimated increase of 159.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $206.01M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $159.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $735.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $937.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.66M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $745.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.