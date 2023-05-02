Investing in LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.50, up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $9.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786941 shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Wernikoff Daniel A sold 39,558 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 340,871 led to the insider holds 364,623 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 38,893 shares of LZ for $327,362 on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 516,973 shares after completing the transaction at $8.42 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Wernikoff Daniel A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,243 shares for $8.42 each. As a result, the insider received 35,713 and left with 404,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -89.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $15.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LZ traded 735.90K shares on average per day over the past three months and 708.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.31M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.39M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 7.48M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 8.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $155.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.9M to a low estimate of $153.23M. As of the current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.21M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.82M, a decrease of -1.20% less than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.22M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $638.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $623.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $631.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $619.98M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $737.3M and the low estimate is $660.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.