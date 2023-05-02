Investing in Zillow Group Inc. (Z) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Zillow Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.92, up 0.87% from its previous closing price of $43.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1970182 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of Z’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Samuelson Errol G sold 4,185 shares for $42.95 per share. The transaction valued at 179,732 led to the insider holds 162,165 shares of the business.

Wacksman Jeremy sold 15,492 shares of Z for $727,956 on Feb 17. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 26,166 shares after completing the transaction at $46.99 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Spaulding Dan, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 6,944 shares for $47.26 each. As a result, the insider received 328,174 and left with 15,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, Z now has a Market Capitalization of 10.43B and an Enterprise Value of 8.94B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 68.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $49.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that Z traded 2.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 170.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.77M. Insiders hold about 9.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.06% stake in the company. Shares short for Z as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.01M with a Short Ratio of 18.01M, compared to 18.47M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $424.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $436.31M to a low estimate of $417M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.26B, an estimated decrease of -90.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.7M, a decrease of -54.60% over than the figure of -$90.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $486.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.18B, down -70.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.33B and the low estimate is $1.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.