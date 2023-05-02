Is Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $31.44 in the prior trading day, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) closed at $31.35, down -0.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513321 shares were traded. CLDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On September 10, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

On July 22, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when KELER TIBOR sold 16,860 shares for $36.93 per share. The transaction valued at 622,611 led to the insider holds 7,357 shares of the business.

Cavanaugh Sarah sold 1,355 shares of CLDX for $49,289 on Aug 18. The SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. now owns 1,284 shares after completing the transaction at $36.38 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Cavanaugh Sarah, who serves as the SVP OF CORP AFFAIRS & ADMIN. of the company, sold 31,312 shares for $36.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,150,221 and left with 1,284 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 1.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 622.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 501.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLDX has reached a high of $48.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 622.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 566.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.55% stake in the company. Shares short for CLDX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 3.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.98% and a Short% of Float of 12.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$3.18.