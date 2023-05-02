Is DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $31.72 in the last session, up 0.57% from day before closing price of $31.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1062761 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 28.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 28.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 6,000 shares for $36.62 per share. The transaction valued at 219,720 led to the insider holds 159,958 shares of the business.

Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 5,600 shares of DOCN for $196,000 on Mar 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 165,958 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Guy Jeffrey Scott, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,400 shares for $35.01 each. As a result, the insider received 224,064 and left with 171,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53B and an Enterprise Value of 4.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCN traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 96.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.77M with a Short Ratio of 15.77M, compared to 13.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.71% and a Short% of Float of 25.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $2.07, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.57 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $164.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $165M to a low estimate of $163.3M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.33M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.79M, an increase of 26.80% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $174.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.36M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $712M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $703.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.32M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $844.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941.8M and the low estimate is $783.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.