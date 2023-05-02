Is Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $47.40 in the prior trading day, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed at $46.93, down -0.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5527152 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $53 previously.

On February 24, 2023, TD Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $55.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares for $48.92 per share. The transaction valued at 538,120 led to the insider holds 311,039 shares of the business.

Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares of NEM for $146,760 on Apr 03. The EVP & COO now owns 84,751 shares after completing the transaction at $48.92 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Palmer Thomas Ronald, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $44.25 each. As a result, the insider received 486,750 and left with 322,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEM now has a Market Capitalization of 37.67B and an Enterprise Value of 40.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $74.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 16.49M with a Short Ratio of 16.49M, compared to 14.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.3, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.87 and $1.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.29B to a low estimate of $4.18B. As of the current estimate, Newmont Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.08B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.78B, an increase of 34.20% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.78B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.66B and the low estimate is $15.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.