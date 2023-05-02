Is this a Prime Time To acquire Enviva Inc. (EVA) stock

The price of Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) closed at $21.61 in the last session, up 0.51% from day before closing price of $21.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100649 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $62.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr. bought 2,000 shares for $27.38 per share. The transaction valued at 54,760 led to the insider holds 8,477 shares of the business.

Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares of EVA for $28,560 on Dec 05. The EVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff. now owns 89,985 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, UBBEN JEFFREY W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,000,000 and bolstered with 5,742,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 3.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 183.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $88.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVA traded on average about 764.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.99M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 5.83M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 19.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EVA is 3.62, which was 3.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 16.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.42 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $294.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $337M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Enviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.98M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.91M, an increase of 23.50% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 47.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.