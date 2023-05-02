Is this a Prime Time To acquire Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) stock

The price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) closed at $27.62 in the last session, down -2.68% from day before closing price of $28.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549023 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HASI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $34 from $39 previously.

On February 15, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $50.

On October 14, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 14, 2021, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Rose Nathaniel bought 10,000 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 241,000 led to the insider holds 158,164 shares of the business.

Lipson Jeffrey bought 3,000 shares of HASI for $73,080 on Mar 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 32,925 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Pangburn Marc T., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $24.12 each. As a result, the insider paid 72,360 and bolstered with 48,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HASI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.60B. As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 60.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $45.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HASI traded on average about 715.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 552.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.25M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.47M with a Short Ratio of 9.47M, compared to 7.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.31% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HASI is 1.58, which was 1.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.36 and $2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.58 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $39.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.34M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.24M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.23M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.66M, up 25.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $274.27M and the low estimate is $186.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.