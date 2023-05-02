Is this a Prime Time To acquire SouthState Corporation (SSB) stock

The price of SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) closed at $67.12 in the last session, down -2.70% from day before closing price of $68.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595425 shares were traded. SSB stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $79.

On September 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $96.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on June 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when PAGE G RUFFNER JR bought 14,000 shares for $71.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,004,500 led to the insider holds 72,963 shares of the business.

HILL ROBERT R JR sold 24,900 shares of SSB for $2,085,126 on Mar 06. The Executive Chairman now owns 9,993 shares after completing the transaction at $83.74 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Williams Douglas Lloyd, who serves as the President, Atlanta Banking Grp of the company, sold 23,400 shares for $85.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,989,234 and left with 15,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSB now has a Market Capitalization of 5.23B. As of this moment, SouthState’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSB has reached a high of $91.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSB traded on average about 942.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 673.73k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.79M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SSB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 2.63M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.29% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSB is 2.00, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 31.40% for SSB, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 06, 2007 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.98 and a low estimate of $1.79, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.81 and $7.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.5. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.59 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $438.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $447.4M to a low estimate of $428.23M. As of the current estimate, SouthState Corporation’s year-ago sales were $402.57M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.52M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $432.87M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.64B, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.82B and the low estimate is $1.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.