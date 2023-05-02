Is Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) closed at $25.16 in the last session, up 0.04% from day before closing price of $25.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551613 shares were traded. VIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On February 21, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $53.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 961 shares for $25.30 per share. The transaction valued at 24,313 led to the insider holds 17,837,800 shares of the business.

SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd sold 66,038 shares of VIR for $1,678,633 on Apr 24. The 10% Owner now owns 17,838,761 shares after completing the transaction at $25.42 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, SVF Endurance (Cayman) Ltd, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 305,393 shares for $25.78 each. As a result, the insider received 7,872,247 and left with 17,904,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.15B and an Enterprise Value of 874.66M. As of this moment, Vir’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIR has reached a high of $31.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIR traded on average about 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 732.17k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.86M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VIR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.79M, compared to 4.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$1.15, while EPS last year was $3.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.73 and low estimates of -$1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.45 and -$4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.51. EPS for the following year is -$4.02, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$5.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $50.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $100.79M to a low estimate of $16.6M. As of the current estimate, Vir Biotechnology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated decrease of -95.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $423M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.62B, down -89.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $131.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.4M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.