It’s a good day to be an Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.90, down -3.44% from its previous closing price of $6.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713966 shares were traded. ESRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on April 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $7 from $8 previously.

On March 03, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $9.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 01, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESRT now has a Market Capitalization of 941.19M and an Enterprise Value of 2.94B. As of this moment, Empire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 98.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESRT has reached a high of $9.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESRT traded 1.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.10M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.63% stake in the company. Shares short for ESRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.77M with a Short Ratio of 13.77M, compared to 12.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ESRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $181.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.38M to a low estimate of $176.46M. As of the current estimate, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $160.33M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.54M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $155.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $726.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $694.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.09M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $708.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $736.81M and the low estimate is $673.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.