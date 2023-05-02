It’s a good day to be an Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $67.33, down -1.52% from its previous closing price of $68.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570300 shares were traded. WTFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTFC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when HACKETT H PATRICK JR bought 7,100 shares for $73.31 per share. The transaction valued at 520,501 led to the insider holds 47,173 shares of the business.

STOEHR DAVID L sold 3,297 shares of WTFC for $299,532 on Mar 03. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 14,728 shares after completing the transaction at $90.85 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, KENNEY BRIAN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,600 shares for $92.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 608,718 and bolstered with 6,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTFC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.33B. As of this moment, Wintrust’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTFC has reached a high of $97.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTFC traded 607.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 618.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.96M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WTFC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 1.24M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.42, WTFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.56. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for WTFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 14, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.53 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.58 and low estimates of $2.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.6 and $9.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.97. EPS for the following year is $9.38, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.5 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $559.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $566.07M to a low estimate of $551.26M. As of the current estimate, Wintrust Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $440.75M, an estimated increase of 26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $563.28M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $574.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $554.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.