It’s an appealing income play to consider Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG)

After finishing at $2.42 in the prior trading day, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) closed at $2.41, down -0.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658882 shares were traded. CIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CIG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.61. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIG now has a Market Capitalization of 6.14B and an Enterprise Value of 7.46B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIG has reached a high of $2.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1684, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1689.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 873.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 3.02M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CIG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.01, compared to 0.46 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 41.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.67. The current Payout Ratio is 303.50% for CIG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -81.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.