It’s an appealing income play to consider GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

After finishing at $4.67 in the prior trading day, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) closed at $4.58, down -1.93%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051470 shares were traded. GDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6875 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5550.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GDRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.96 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDRX has reached a high of $14.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5703.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 411.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.59M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GDRX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.71M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 11.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $182.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $182.84M to a low estimate of $181M. As of the current estimate, GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.33M, an estimated decrease of -10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $191.68M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $187.07M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $777M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $784.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $766.55M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $886.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $941.79M and the low estimate is $834.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.