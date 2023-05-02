It’s an appealing income play to consider Lear Corporation (LEA)

After finishing at $127.66 in the prior trading day, Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) closed at $126.90, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565894 shares were traded. LEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.25.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

On February 06, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $150 to $145.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $149 to $139.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when SCOTT RAYMOND E sold 11,260 shares for $138.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,559,510 led to the insider holds 16,740 shares of the business.

Esposito Carl A. sold 8,000 shares of LEA for $1,136,000 on Mar 03. The SVP & President E-Systems now owns 19,415 shares after completing the transaction at $142.00 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Davis Alicia J., who serves as the Sr VP & Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 1,390 shares for $144.62 each. As a result, the insider received 201,022 and left with 3,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.54B and an Enterprise Value of 9.25B. As of this moment, Lear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEA has reached a high of $158.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 614.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 606.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.82% stake in the company. Shares short for LEA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LEA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 3.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 43.40% for LEA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 17, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.45, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $3.04 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.99 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.81. EPS for the following year is $15.81, with 17 analysts recommending between $18.3 and $12.45.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $5.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.85B to a low estimate of $5.31B. As of the current estimate, Lear Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.07B, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.47B, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.28B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.89B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.11B and the low estimate is $23.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.