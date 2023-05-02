It’s an appealing income play to consider Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

The price of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) closed at $548.50 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $554.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1972849 shares were traded. TMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $556.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $545.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TMO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on April 04, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $625 from $660 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $620.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $661.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2022, with a $661 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when CASPER MARC N sold 7,500 shares for $553.79 per share. The transaction valued at 4,153,452 led to the insider holds 59,155 shares of the business.

CASPER MARC N sold 7,500 shares of TMO for $4,083,693 on Mar 13. The Chairman & CEO now owns 66,655 shares after completing the transaction at $544.49 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, CASPER MARC N, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $571.96 each. As a result, the insider received 915,132 and left with 128,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TMO now has a Market Capitalization of 205.63B and an Enterprise Value of 231.59B. As of this moment, Thermo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMO has reached a high of $611.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $475.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 559.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 553.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TMO traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 392.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TMO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 2.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TMO is 1.40, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.22. The current Payout Ratio is 6.30% for TMO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.81 and a low estimate of $5.35, while EPS last year was $5.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.1, with high estimates of $6.45 and low estimates of $5.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.84 and $23.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.69. EPS for the following year is $26.6, with 24 analysts recommending between $27.6 and $24.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.26B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.97B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.28B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.05B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.91B, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.79B and the low estimate is $48.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.