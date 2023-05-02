It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) stock

The closing price of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) was $41.17 for the day, down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $41.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5278695 shares were traded. CARR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On January 13, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Villeneuve Nadia sold 20,538 shares for $45.45 per share. The transaction valued at 933,445 led to the insider holds 48,900 shares of the business.

Nelson Christopher John sold 213,353 shares of CARR for $9,665,446 on Feb 13. The President, HVAC now owns 97,285 shares after completing the transaction at $45.30 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Crockett Kyle, who serves as the Vice President, Controller of the company, sold 10,433 shares for $45.85 each. As a result, the insider received 478,378 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CARR now has a Market Capitalization of 35.34B and an Enterprise Value of 41.34B. As of this moment, Carrier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARR has reached a high of $49.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.96.

Shares Statistics:

CARR traded an average of 5.39M shares per day over the past three months and 8.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 835.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 826.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CARR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.59M with a Short Ratio of 12.59M, compared to 12.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, CARR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.74. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.81, with 22 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.97B to a low estimate of $5.7B. As of the current estimate, Carrier Global Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.83B, an increase of 7.30% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.49B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.42B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.57B and the low estimate is $21.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.