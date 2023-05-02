It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) stock

The closing price of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) was $39.01 for the day, down -1.98% from the previous closing price of $39.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15433159 shares were traded. FE stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on January 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $46 from $34 previously.

On January 23, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $38.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $44.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FE now has a Market Capitalization of 22.80B and an Enterprise Value of 44.29B. As of this moment, FirstEnergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 100.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FE has reached a high of $44.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.87.

Shares Statistics:

FE traded an average of 3.65M shares per day over the past three months and 4.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 572.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 571.40M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.47M, compared to 7.45M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, FE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 217.50% for FE, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 03, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.04B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, FirstEnergy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58B, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.52B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.48B and the low estimate is $12.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.