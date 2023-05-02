It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) closed the day trading at $22.06 down -4.09% from the previous closing price of $23.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19446992 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PINS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 28, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $34 from $35 previously.

On April 28, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $27.

Robert W. Baird reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on April 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Sharp Evan sold 55,241 shares for $27.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,493,739 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Gavini Naveen sold 11,185 shares of PINS for $312,582 on Apr 12. The SVP, Products now owns 350,507 shares after completing the transaction at $27.95 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, JORDAN JEFFREY D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $27.87 each. As a result, the insider received 209,025 and left with 191,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PINS now has a Market Capitalization of 19.28B and an Enterprise Value of 16.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -693.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PINS traded about 12.53M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PINS traded about 16.68M shares per day. A total of 681.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.89M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 25.31M with a Short Ratio of 25.31M, compared to 26.1M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 21 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $698.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $745M to a low estimate of $637.4M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $665.93M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $738.64M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $803M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $691.62M.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.