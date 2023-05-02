It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) stock

The closing price of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) was $31.52 for the day, down -3.25% from the previous closing price of $32.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10775311 shares were traded. TFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TFC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 13, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $53.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Underperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when RATCLIFFE DAVID M bought 13,125 shares for $38.08 per share. The transaction valued at 499,820 led to the insider holds 39,025 shares of the business.

Cummins Hugh S. III sold 35,229 shares of TFC for $1,728,159 on Jan 27. The Vice Chair now owns 307,069 shares after completing the transaction at $49.05 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 142,606 shares for $47.78 each. As a result, the insider received 6,813,429 and left with 862,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFC now has a Market Capitalization of 44.59B. As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $52.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.88.

Shares Statistics:

TFC traded an average of 13.94M shares per day over the past three months and 13.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 29.08M with a Short Ratio of 29.08M, compared to 18.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.04, TFC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 44.60% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.42. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.15B to a low estimate of $6.08B. As of the current estimate, Truist Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.66B, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.1B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.04B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.77B and the low estimate is $23.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.