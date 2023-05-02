Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $76.52 in the prior trading day, Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) closed at $77.95, up 1.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660946 shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Baab Jason P sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 1,352 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.01B and an Enterprise Value of 5.07B. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $106.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 619.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 662.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OSK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $0.96, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.81. EPS for the following year is $7.18, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $5.01.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.11B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.2B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.1B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.34B and the low estimate is $7.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.