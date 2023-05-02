Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) was $7.78 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $7.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19004046 shares were traded. PLTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PLTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On January 19, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On January 18, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on January 18, 2023, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Moore Alexander D. sold 21,900 shares for $8.35 per share. The transaction valued at 182,885 led to the insider holds 1,880,052 shares of the business.

Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman sold 7,000 shares of PLTR for $54,950 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 206,830 shares after completing the transaction at $7.85 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Moore Alexander D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 21,900 shares for $7.75 each. As a result, the insider received 169,725 and left with 1,901,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PLTR now has a Market Capitalization of 18.09B and an Enterprise Value of 15.71B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -46.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLTR has reached a high of $11.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05.

Shares Statistics:

PLTR traded an average of 39.91M shares per day over the past three months and 20.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.75B. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PLTR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 130.07M with a Short Ratio of 130.07M, compared to 139.14M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.32 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $507.02M to a low estimate of $504.11M. As of the current estimate, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $446.36M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $536.2M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $544.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $522.03M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.