PL (Planet Labs PBC): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) closed at $4.01 in the last session, down -1.72% from day before closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939714 shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9550.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On January 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $6.

On November 07, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on November 07, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Johnson Ashley F. sold 1,000 shares for $3.84 per share. The transaction valued at 3,840 led to the insider holds 942,212 shares of the business.

Weil Kevin bought 274,000 shares of PL for $997,113 on Apr 03. The President, Product & Business now owns 439,580 shares after completing the transaction at $3.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 737.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0936, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9851.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PL traded on average about 1.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 270.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.35M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.48M with a Short Ratio of 8.48M, compared to 7.72M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $52.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.97M to a low estimate of $51.9M. As of the current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $40.13M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.73M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.33M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $267.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $256.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.26M, up 34.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $336.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $374.9M and the low estimate is $315.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.