Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) was $5.79 for the day, up 0.70% from the previous closing price of $5.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1588598 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.77.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAND’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on August 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAND now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.33B. As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $7.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51.

Shares Statistics:

SAND traded an average of 2.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.46M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.77% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 6.00M, compared to 4.94M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $35.37M, an estimated increase of 41.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $187M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $152M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $148.73M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $189.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202M and the low estimate is $171M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.