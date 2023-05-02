Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $44.52 in the prior trading day, Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) closed at $46.10, up 3.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575463 shares were traded. SAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SAH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $60 previously.

On October 06, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 18 when Byrd Heath sold 3,500 shares for $54.07 per share. The transaction valued at 189,259 led to the insider holds 168,622 shares of the business.

Byrd Heath sold 7,589 shares of SAH for $409,814 on Apr 17. The EVP and CFO now owns 168,622 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Byrd Heath, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 11,336 shares for $54.02 each. As a result, the insider received 612,359 and left with 168,622 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 4.84B. As of this moment, Sonic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAH has reached a high of $62.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 400.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 415.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.99M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SAH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 3.8M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 27.41%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SAH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.33. The current Payout Ratio is 9.20% for SAH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 25, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.08 and a low estimate of $1.65, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.78, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.08 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $7.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.11 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.69B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8B to a low estimate of $3.63B. As of the current estimate, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.65B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.57B, a decrease of -5.30% less than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.43B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.41B and the low estimate is $13.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.