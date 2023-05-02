The name Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.44, up 3.31% from its previous closing price of $17.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545878 shares were traded. RCUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Jarrett Jennifer sold 8,729 shares for $16.81 per share. The transaction valued at 146,734 led to the insider holds 406,217 shares of the business.

Jarrett Jennifer sold 1,600 shares of RCUS for $37,632 on Jan 27. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 414,946 shares after completing the transaction at $23.52 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Jarrett Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 300 shares for $23.56 each. As a result, the insider received 7,068 and left with 416,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 309.42M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCUS has reached a high of $36.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCUS traded 937.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 735.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.46M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RCUS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.07M, compared to 6.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.05% and a Short% of Float of 18.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$1.59, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.22 and -$5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.67. EPS for the following year is -$3.99, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.84 and -$5.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $24.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.44M to a low estimate of $20M. As of the current estimate, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18M, an estimated increase of 38.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.22M, an increase of 16.70% less than the figure of $38.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $112M, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.37M and the low estimate is $90M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.