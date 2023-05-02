The name Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) closed at $16.46 down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $16.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7536217 shares were traded. CVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cenovus Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVE now has a Market Capitalization of 31.26B and an Enterprise Value of 36.87B. As of this moment, Cenovus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVE has reached a high of $24.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVE has traded an average of 7.94M shares per day and 9.53M over the past ten days. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CVE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 49.39M with a Short Ratio of 49.39M, compared to 51.6M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVE is 0.41, from 0.53 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.60.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.39B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.29B to a low estimate of $9.49B. As of the current estimate, Cenovus Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.37B, an estimated decrease of -20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.04B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of -$20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.51B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $52.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.04B, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.49B and the low estimate is $37.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.