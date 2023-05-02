The name Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) closed at $21.27 down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $21.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089553 shares were traded. HOMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.16.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on April 17, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when French Tracy sold 51,367 shares for $24.21 per share. The transaction valued at 1,243,595 led to the insider holds 165,949 shares of the business.

Hickman James Pat sold 7,800 shares of HOMB for $198,900 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 116,100 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Hickman James Pat, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,900 shares for $25.50 each. As a result, the insider received 277,950 and left with 123,900 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOMB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.44B. As of this moment, Home’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOMB has reached a high of $26.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HOMB has traded an average of 1.19M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 204.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOMB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.78M with a Short Ratio of 7.78M, compared to 8.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.83% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HOMB is 0.72, from 0.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 43.70% for HOMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $255.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $259.72M to a low estimate of $252.75M. As of the current estimate, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s year-ago sales were $243.34M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.31M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.07M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.52M, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.