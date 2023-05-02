There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) can be one of them

The closing price of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) was $37.63 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $37.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9622393 shares were traded. FCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform and sets its target price to $50 from $41 previously.

On November 11, 2022, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $34.

Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Mikes Ellie L. sold 11,678 shares for $43.17 per share. The transaction valued at 504,117 led to the insider holds 32,333 shares of the business.

Currault Douglas N. II sold 75,000 shares of FCX for $3,018,832 on Dec 02. The Senior VP & General Counsel now owns 136,432 shares after completing the transaction at $40.25 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Lance Ryan Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 31,000 shares for $31.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 988,314 and bolstered with 32,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCX now has a Market Capitalization of 56.74B and an Enterprise Value of 59.52B. As of this moment, Freeport-McMoRan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.07.

Shares Statistics:

FCX traded an average of 12.60M shares per day over the past three months and 13.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.43B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FCX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19.69M with a Short Ratio of 19.69M, compared to 19.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, FCX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.30. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The current Payout Ratio is 14.10% for FCX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 01, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.59 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.03B to a low estimate of $5.69B. As of the current estimate, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.42B, an estimated increase of 18.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.99B, an increase of 19.70% over than the figure of $18.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.88B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.78B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.59B and the low estimate is $23.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.