There are many powerful catalysts in the market: On Holding AG (ONON) can be one of them

The closing price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) was $32.42 for the day, down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $32.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2232305 shares were traded. ONON stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 16, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $25.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $28.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ONON now has a Market Capitalization of 9.45B and an Enterprise Value of 9.18B. As of this moment, On’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 160.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 71.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONON has reached a high of $33.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.25.

Shares Statistics:

ONON traded an average of 4.20M shares per day over the past three months and 4.04M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.69M. Insiders hold about 33.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ONON as of Apr 13, 2023 were 19M with a Short Ratio of 19.00M, compared to 18.06M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.73 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.98 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.98B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, On Holding AG’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated increase of 41.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.72B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.