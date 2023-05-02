There is a good chance ESAB Corporation (ESAB) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $58.36 in the prior trading day, ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) closed at $58.00, down -0.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815882 shares were traded. ESAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

On September 13, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $53.

On August 18, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $55.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Vinnakota Rajiv sold 1,905 shares for $60.73 per share. The transaction valued at 115,685 led to the insider holds 5,311 shares of the business.

Jordan Rhonda L sold 3,810 shares of ESAB for $233,884 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.39 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Hix Christopher M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,721 shares for $57.65 each. As a result, the insider received 272,166 and left with 41,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESAB now has a Market Capitalization of 3.44B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. As of this moment, ESAB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESAB has reached a high of $63.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 293.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 261.53k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.69M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ESAB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 912.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.91M, compared to 719.24k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ESAB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.15, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.92. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $4.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.