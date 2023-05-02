There is a good chance Infinera Corporation (INFN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) closed at $6.21 in the last session, down -1.90% from day before closing price of $6.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173251 shares were traded. INFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INFN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On February 14, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $9.Loop Capital initiated its Hold rating on February 14, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when RIEDEL GEORGE ANDREW bought 10,000 shares for $5.28 per share. The transaction valued at 52,798 led to the insider holds 82,451 shares of the business.

HEARD DAVID W bought 6,500 shares of INFN for $37,156 on May 19. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 608,740 shares after completing the transaction at $5.72 per share. On May 06, another insider, HEARD DAVID W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $5.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 118,388 and bolstered with 602,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INFN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 2.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFN has reached a high of $8.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.34.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INFN traded on average about 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.14% stake in the company. Shares short for INFN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 39.2M with a Short Ratio of 39.20M, compared to 40.32M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.44% and a Short% of Float of 23.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $381.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $388.3M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, Infinera Corporation’s year-ago sales were $338.87M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.53M, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $410M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.64M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.