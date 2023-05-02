There is a good chance Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $19.98 in the prior trading day, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at $19.37, down -3.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230566 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LAC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 18.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.98B and an Enterprise Value of 2.83B. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 88.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -40.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $33.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 135.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.41M. Insiders hold about 14.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.51M with a Short Ratio of 12.51M, compared to 11.14M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $603.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $944.9M and the low estimate is $382M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.