There is a good chance Snap Inc. (SNAP) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $8.71 in the prior trading day, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at $8.73, up 0.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42308941 shares were traded. SNAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 120.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Morrow Rebecca sold 5,617 shares for $10.69 per share. The transaction valued at 60,031 led to the insider holds 252,497 shares of the business.

O’Sullivan Michael J. sold 13,000 shares of SNAP for $144,665 on Mar 31. The General Counsel now owns 478,330 shares after completing the transaction at $11.13 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Hunter Jerry James, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 69,753 shares for $10.95 each. As a result, the insider received 763,851 and left with 4,869,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNAP now has a Market Capitalization of 13.89B and an Enterprise Value of 13.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $30.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 34.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.57B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Apr 13, 2023 were 57.39M with a Short Ratio of 57.39M, compared to 54.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 6.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 26 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

33 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, Snap Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 33 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, a decrease of -0.20% over than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.6B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.08B and the low estimate is $4.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.