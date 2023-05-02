There is a good chance Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $49.38 in the prior trading day, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) closed at $48.90, down -0.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1834930 shares were traded. WPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.87.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WPM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.10 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPM now has a Market Capitalization of 22.36B and an Enterprise Value of 21.66B. As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $52.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.91M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 452.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.89M with a Short Ratio of 14.89M, compared to 14.55M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WPM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $227.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228M to a low estimate of $226.67M. As of the current estimate, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s year-ago sales were $307.24M, an estimated decrease of -26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.13M, a decrease of -8.50% over than the figure of -$26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $276.58M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $990M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.