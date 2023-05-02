There Is Still Room For Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) was $33.33 for the day, up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $33.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1112701 shares were traded. NOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1108.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

BofA Securities reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on September 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares for $38.18 per share. The transaction valued at 7,514,969 led to the insider holds 7,796,757 shares of the business.

Akradi Bahram sold 55,000 shares of NOG for $2,106,819 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 1,696,353 shares after completing the transaction at $38.31 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Rowling Robert B., who serves as the Former 10% Owners of the company, sold 9,132 shares for $38.38 each. As a result, the insider received 350,486 and left with 7,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOG now has a Market Capitalization of 2.90B and an Enterprise Value of 4.42B. As of this moment, Northern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOG has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.56.

Shares Statistics:

NOG traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 914.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 81.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.45M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NOG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.42M with a Short Ratio of 11.42M, compared to 13.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.38% and a Short% of Float of 15.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, NOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for NOG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.25 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $2.05 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.11 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.97. EPS for the following year is $8.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $12.11 and $5.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.04M to a low estimate of $377M. As of the current estimate, Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $456.46M, an estimated decrease of -12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $456.15M, a decrease of -17.00% less than the figure of -$12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $499.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 20.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.