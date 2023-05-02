There Is Still Room For Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) closed the day trading at $74.96 up 3.00% from the previous closing price of $72.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689812 shares were traded. POWI stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of POWI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $82 from $66 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Barsan Radu sold 1,573 shares for $78.91 per share. The transaction valued at 124,129 led to the insider holds 40,381 shares of the business.

BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold 9,765 shares of POWI for $787,644 on Apr 04. The President and CEO now owns 594,559 shares after completing the transaction at $80.66 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, NAYYAR SANDEEP, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,933 shares for $81.66 each. As a result, the insider received 157,856 and left with 99,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, POWI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.58B and an Enterprise Value of 4.23B. As of this moment, Power’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POWI has reached a high of $91.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, POWI traded about 383.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, POWI traded about 385.67k shares per day. A total of 57.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.41M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.45% stake in the company. Shares short for POWI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.79M, compared to 2.99M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.39%.

Dividends & Splits

POWI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.72 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for POWI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 18, 2020 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.64.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $105.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.2M to a low estimate of $105M. As of the current estimate, Power Integrations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $182.15M, an estimated decrease of -42.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.53M, a decrease of -34.50% over than the figure of -$42.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $114.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POWI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $548.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $651.14M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $673.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $715M and the low estimate is $634.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.