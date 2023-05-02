There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Five Below Inc. (FIVE).

In the latest session, Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed at $196.81 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $197.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647963 shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $197.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Five Below Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 174.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $240 from $180 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate and also upped its target price recommendation from $190 to $240.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $219.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $219 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Vellios Thomas sold 20,000 shares for $219.15 per share. The transaction valued at 4,383,000 led to the insider holds 341,409 shares of the business.

Anderson Joel D sold 13,653 shares of FIVE for $2,989,582 on Apr 11. The President & CEO now owns 90,855 shares after completing the transaction at $218.97 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Buggeln Catherine Elizabeth, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,253 shares for $218.04 each. As a result, the insider received 491,240 and left with 7,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 12.09B and an Enterprise Value of 13.18B. As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $220.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FIVE has traded an average of 723.64K shares per day and 775.62k over the past ten days. A total of 55.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.72% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVE as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 3.56M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 9.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.88, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.62. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 23 analysts recommending between $7.27 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $728.53M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $736M to a low estimate of $722.7M. As of the current estimate, Five Below Inc.’s year-ago sales were $639.6M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $767.59M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $783.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $751M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.