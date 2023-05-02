There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL).

In the latest session, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) closed at $8.88 down -2.95% from its previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1446588 shares were traded. GOGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.84.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Golden Ocean Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $14 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $13.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Neutral rating on September 13, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOGL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.84B and an Enterprise Value of 2.95B. As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL has reached a high of $16.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOGL has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.3M over the past ten days. A total of 200.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.22M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GOGL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 5.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GOGL is 0.80, from 1.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.03%. The current Payout Ratio is 80.40% for GOGL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $112.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $126M to a low estimate of $105M. As of the current estimate, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $208.91M, an estimated decrease of -46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.6M, a decrease of -31.00% over than the figure of -$46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $206.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $804.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $626M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $700.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $834.91M, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $910M and the low estimate is $626.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.